Event to gather policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics at Istanbul Financial Center

Istanbul to host Global Islamic Economy Summit on June 3-6 Event to gather policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics at Istanbul Financial Center

Artificial intelligence, digital capital, sustainable development, Islamic fintech to be among key topics

The 3rd Global Islamic Economy Summit will be held in Istanbul on June 3-6, bringing together global policymakers, central bank governors, investors, financial institutions, academics and industry representatives.

The four-day summit, organized by the AlBaraka Islamic Economy Forum under AlBaraka Summits Türkiye, will take place at Halkbank's headquarters at the Istanbul Financial Center.

This year’s event will be held under the theme “Capital in the Islamic Economy: Structuring Wealth for Sustainable Development,” focusing on ethical finance, sustainable development and the future of Islamic economics and finance.

Sessions will address artificial intelligence, digital transformation, digital capital, financial innovation, Islamic fintech, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and youth entrepreneurship, and Anadolu will serve as the global communications partner of the event.

A flagship session, “Digital Capital and Financial Innovation: Technology, Governance and Shariah Integrity,” will examine the use of artificial intelligence in Islamic finance operations, including credit assessment, risk monitoring, automated compliance and tokenization of Shariah-compliant assets.

The summit will also host a special panel of central bank governors and ministers, moderated by Mahmoud Mohieldin, UN special envoy on financing the 2030 Sustainable Development Agenda.

The panel will feature Fatih Karahan, the governor of Türkiye's Central Bank, Abdul Rasheed Ghaffour, governor of Bank Negara Malaysia, and Yahya Jawdat Hafez Shunnar, governor of the Palestine Monetary Authority.

Discussions are expected to cover financial stability frameworks, capital flow governance, sustainable liquidity ecosystems and economic resilience.

Türkiye’s Treasury and Finance Minister Mehmet Simsek will also deliver a keynote address on capital, development and inclusive prosperity.

The summit will include sessions for young business leaders, entrepreneurs and digital creators, focusing on Islamic finance instruments, sustainable business models and value creation in the digital economy.

Several memorandum of understanding signing ceremonies are planned to strengthen cooperation among academia, finance and industry.

The first AlBaraka Strategic Report will also be launched at the summit, presenting a vision for the future of the Islamic economy and its role in sustainable and inclusive growth.

Interactive sessions will be held under the Saleh Kamel Islamic Economics Award, which has a total award value of 1 million Saudi riyals ($266,500)

The summit is being organized in strategic partnership with the Investment and Finance Office of the Turkish presidency, Türkiye Wealth Fund, Istanbul Financial Center, Islamic Cooperation Youth Forum and Ibn Haldun University.