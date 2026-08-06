EU Commission records nearly 1,000 harassment-related complaints since 2024: Report Service receives reports from employees who felt harassed, alleged perpetrators, witnesses, managers, human resources representatives

The European Commission’s confidential counselors have received nearly 1,000 reports related to alleged workplace harassment since the support service was introduced in September 2024, according to a report by Politico published on Thursday.

The commission, which employs around 30,000 people, appointed Lene Naesager as its chief confidential counselor in May 2024. She leads a team of 40 counselors working across the commission and its executive agencies, according to the report.

Since September 2024, the service has received 960 reports from employees who felt harassed, alleged perpetrators, witnesses, managers, and human resources representatives, a commission spokesperson said.

However, the counselors are not authorized to investigate allegations or determine whether particular conduct constitutes harassment under EU staff regulations.

Employees seeking to file formal complaints must instead contact the commission’s Investigation and Disciplinary Office or the European Anti-Fraud Office. The institution receives around 20-25 formal complaints each year.

The commission said 14,000 staff members had attended presentations on its anti-harassment policy, while 2,400 managers had taken part in mandatory training over the past two years.

According to the spokesperson, increased awareness of available support channels contributed to the relatively high number of reports submitted to the confidential counselors.

The institution said it was “committed to being a modern, respectful and attractive place to work,” referring to a review of commission operations launched by President Ursula von der Leyen.

The figures emerged as Politico published an investigation into commission employees’ concerns about long working hours, complex bureaucracy, and, in some cases, toxic management.