Health authorities warn of increased risks as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C across parts of England

England braces for heat wave as health alerts issued Health authorities warn of increased risks as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C across parts of England

England is set to experience another heat wave on Monday, with health authorities issuing alerts across much of the country as temperatures are forecast to reach 35C (95F).

The Met Office forecast highs of 35C in parts of southeast England, with temperatures expected to exceed those forecast for the Greek islands of Mykonos, Rhodes and Santorini.

Central and southern England are expected to see temperatures in the upper 20s and low 30s before cooler conditions arrive later in the week.

The UK Health Security Agency issued amber heat health alerts, the second-highest level, for the East Midlands, East of England, South East and London. The alerts will remain in effect for 48 hours from Monday.

Yellow heat health alerts were also issued for the North West, Yorkshire and the Humber, the West Midlands and the South West for the same period.

The UKHSA warned that rising temperatures could increase health risks, particularly for people aged over 65 and those with existing health conditions. It also said hotter weather could increase demand for healthcare services.

Farmers warned that prolonged hot weather could affect agricultural production.

The Met Office said heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected in parts of England and Wales, while a thunderstorm warning has been issued for Northern Ireland on Tuesday.