Ukrainian men aged 23-60, not exempt from military service, will no longer be able to obtain residence permit

Denmark tightens rules on residence permits for Ukrainians Ukrainian men aged 23-60, not exempt from military service, will no longer be able to obtain residence permit

The Danish government has announced plans to restrict residence permits for Ukrainians, targeting men aged 23–60 who are not exempt from military service.

The aim is to change rules under the Ukraine Special Act that grants temporary residence in Denmark to people who have been displaced from Ukraine, the government said in a news release on Thursday.

Ukrainian men aged 23-60 who are not exempt from military service will no longer be able to obtain a residence permit in Denmark, it said.

"Denmark stands shoulder to shoulder with Ukraine in their fight for freedom. Therefore, we are now amending the Ukraine Special Act, because it is not intended that our residence rules be used to avoid mobilisation into the Ukrainian defence forces," Immigration and Integration Minister Morten Bodskov said.

The proposal will also not affect previously granted residence permits, according to the government.

Last March, the Norwegian government implemented a similar measure, removing collective protection for men aged 18 to 60.

The lower house of the Czech Republic also approved, in its first reading on Thursday, a government bill tightening the conditions for temporary protection granted to Ukrainian refugees, according to Czech Radio.

In early June, Polish Deputy Interior Minister Maciej Duszczyk also signaled that they could support proposals to exclude military-age Ukrainians from receiving temporary protection status in the EU, according to broadcaster TVP World.