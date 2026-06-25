Denmark approves deployment to Strait of Hormuz mission Copenhagen to send officers, interpreters, drones to Hormuz

The Danish Parliament on Thursday approved the deployment of contributions to a multinational mission in the Strait of Hormuz, according to broadcaster DR.

Lawmakers decided that Denmark will send officers, interpreters and drones to the region as part of a UK- and France-led multinational mission aimed at safeguarding freedom of navigation in the strait, as well as the EU’s naval operation.

The contribution consists of a staff officer element, a drone capability and an interpreter unit totaling around 10 personnel.

Cyber capabilities may also be included in the Danish military effort.

Since the US and Israel launched airstrikes on Iran in late February, the region has remained tense, leading to Iranian retaliation against Israel and other regional countries hosting US assets.

Iran and the US reached a 14-point understanding mediated by Pakistan, which entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

The agreement includes provisions related to ending the war, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz, and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.

