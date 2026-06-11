Brussels to ban shared e-scooters from 2027 amid safety concerns Authorities cite rising accidents, public nuisance and criminal misuse

The Brussels regional government will ban shared electric scooters from 2027, citing a rise in accidents, disruption to public spaces and their use in criminal activities, Belgian broadcaster VRT reported on Tuesday.

The decision means contracts with current operators will not be renewed when they expire, effectively removing shared e-scooters from the Belgian capital.

Authorities said 666 people were injured in e-scooter accidents in the Brussels-Capital Region in 2025, an increase of more than 25% from the previous year.

Officials also pointed to problems caused by improperly parked scooters obstructing streets and sidewalks.

Brussels prosecutor Julien Moinil said shared e-scooters were used in 25 shooting incidents in the city last year, according to VRT.

The move brings Brussels in line with several European cities, including Paris, Madrid and Prague, which have already removed shared e-scooters from their streets.

Shared bicycles will remain available. Authorities plan to introduce a new bike-sharing system based on fixed stations across the city after the current concession expires in 2028.