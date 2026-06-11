UK watchdog investigates Ryanair fee for parents to sit with children Competition regulator examines whether airline's £8 charge could breach consumer law or amount to illegal 'drip pricing'

The UK competition watchdog has launched an investigation into Ryanair's policy of charging parents £8 per flight to sit with their children, to determine whether the practice is unfair under consumer law.

The Competition and Markets Authority (CMA) said it is assessing whether the fee for seating children aged between two and 11 alongside at least one parent may amount to an unfair contract term. Under Ryanair’s policy, children in this age group must sit with an accompanying adult.

The regulator also said it is considering whether the practice could constitute “drip pricing,” where the full cost of a ticket is not made clear at the start of the booking process, and additional charges are added later.

Such practices are illegal in the UK, with firms required to display the total unavoidable cost upfront so consumers can properly compare prices.

The CMA said it understands Ryanair is the only major airline operating out of the UK to impose such a fee. It also noted the charge is not applied on every flight and that in some cases parents can be seated with their children without paying.

Ryanair rejected the investigation, describing it as “bogus.” A spokesperson told Sky News: “Ryanair’s family seating policy fully complies with all relevant laws and regulations and saves families.”

The airline added that, while adults selecting reserved seats pay a fee, those traveling with children can choose seats beside up to four children on the same booking free of charge.

The CMA said it is at an early stage and has reached no conclusions. Possible outcomes include findings of unlawful conduct, remedies, or closure of the case, depending on the evidence.