Brussels: Police officer stabbed in knife attack

By Yusuf Hatip
BRUSSELS
A police officer was stabbed in a knife attack on Tuesday in Belgium's capital, according to local media reports.
The knife attacker stabbed the police officer outside the police station at central Brussel's Grand Palace -- the city square.
Police officers shot and wounded the attacker at the scene.
The police officer who was transferred to the hospital has no life-threatening injuries, while the attacker is seriously injured.
While the investigation into the attack continues, no further statements were made on the reason behind the attack.