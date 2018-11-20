Brussels: Police officer stabbed in knife attack

Attacker stabs officer at police station in central Brussel's Grand Palace, no life-threatening injuries, says local media

file photo

By Yusuf Hatip

BRUSSELS

A police officer was stabbed in a knife attack on Tuesday in Belgium's capital, according to local media reports.

The knife attacker stabbed the police officer outside the police station at central Brussel's Grand Palace -- the city square.

Police officers shot and wounded the attacker at the scene.

The police officer who was transferred to the hospital has no life-threatening injuries, while the attacker is seriously injured.

While the investigation into the attack continues, no further statements were made on the reason behind the attack.