Foreign minister says bloc must seek stronger role in future Ukraine-Russia negotiations as US involvement declines

Belgium urges EU to develop common Russian strategy Foreign minister says bloc must seek stronger role in future Ukraine-Russia negotiations as US involvement declines

Belgian Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot urged the EU on Thursday to develop a common strategy on relations with Russia and secure a stronger role in any future peace negotiations on Ukraine.

Speaking ahead of an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in the Greek Cypriot Administration, Prevot said the bloc could no longer remain a “spectator” as discussions on European security continue.

“For me, the moment has arrived for the EU to claim a seat at the negotiating table,” he told Belgian broadcaster Radio 1.

Prevot said the EU should define a unified position toward Moscow “in full transparency with Ukraine,” particularly as the US appears to be reducing its involvement in peace efforts.

He acknowledged divisions among EU member states, especially countries closer to Russia such as Poland, Finland and the Baltic states, but said the differences could be overcome.

Prevot also stressed the need to maintain pressure on Moscow, saying there were “no signs yet” that Russia was ready for serious negotiations.