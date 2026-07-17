Belgium records around 2,000 excess deaths amid heat wave

Belgium recorded around 2,000 more deaths than expected during the June and early July heat wave, Belga News Agency reported Friday, after the public health institute Sciensano revised upward an estimate published last week.

Sciensano said the updated figure represented excess mortality of 48%, compared with the 1,747 excess deaths it had previously reported.

The institute attributed the revision to delayed death registrations and the inclusion of two additional days in its analysis after mortality remained higher than expected following the heat wave.

The updated data covered the period from June 18 to July 3.

According to the institute, Wallonia was the hardest-hit region, followed by Brussels and Flanders.

Sciensano said the latest figures represented the highest excess mortality recorded during a heatwave since its records began in 2000.

Belgium recorded 1,557 excess deaths during the August 2020 heatwave, equivalent to excess mortality of 37.5%.