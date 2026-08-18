Russia says it shot down record 1,671 Ukrainian drones in 24 hours Defense Ministry says tally surpasses previous record of 1,478 drone interceptions

The Russian Defense Ministry said Tuesday that its air defense systems had shot down 1,671 Ukrainian drones over the past 24 hours, marking what it described as a record number of interceptions.

Moscow said the previous record was set on Sunday, when it claimed to have intercepted 1,478 drones.

“Air defense systems shot down ... 1,671 fixed-wing unmanned aerial vehicles,” the ministry said.

The ministry also claimed that Russian forces had captured the settlements of Krasnopodillya and Orikhuvatka in the Donetsk region and struck logistics centers, fuel, energy, and transport infrastructure used by Ukrainian forces.

It said the strikes also targeted drone assembly facilities, storage sites for drones and their components, as well as temporary deployment sites of Ukrainian troops and foreign personnel across 148 locations.

Separately, the ministry said Russian strike drones hit fuel tanks at the port of Odesa on Monday evening, claiming the fuel was intended for Ukrainian forces.

Ukrainian authorities have not immediately commented on Russia's claims, and independent verification of the claims is difficult due to the ongoing war.