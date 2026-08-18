Prime minister says Moscow and Naypyidaw move forward on small nuclear plant project

Russia to build small nuclear power plant in Myanmar as 'symbol of friendship' Prime minister says Moscow and Naypyidaw move forward on small nuclear plant project

Russian Prime Minister Mikhail Mishustin said on Tuesday that Moscow was beginning to implement agreements to build a small nuclear power plant in Myanmar.

Speaking at a meeting with Myanmar President Min Aung Hlaing in Moscow, Mishustin said the project could expand bilateral cooperation in related fields, including fundamental and applied scientific research.

Mishustin said the project would become “a new symbol of Russian-Myanmar friendship.”

The two countries signed an intergovernmental agreement in March 2025 on cooperation in constructing a small-scale nuclear power plant.

The project is based on Russian technology and was initially envisaged with a capacity of 110 megawatts, with the possibility of subsequent expansion.

Mishustin said the project was expected to provide fresh impetus to cooperation between the two countries beyond the energy sector.