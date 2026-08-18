Iraq says ISIS hideout destroyed, terrorists killed in airstrikes in Kirkuk F-16 fighter jets struck site in Wadi Zghitoun, Security Media Cell says

Iraq said its forces had destroyed an ISIS/Daesh hideout in airstrikes in the northern Kirkuk province.

“The operation came as part of continued intelligence efforts to pursue the remnants of terrorism and was based on precise information from the Military Intelligence Directorate,” the Security Media Cell said in a statement late Monday.

It said ISIS terrorists were detected inside a hideout in Wadi Zghitoun in Kirkuk and that Iraqi F-16 jets carried out two airstrikes on the site.

“The strikes destroyed the hideout completely and killed all terrorist elements inside,” it added, without specifying their number.

Iraq declared “victory” over ISIS in December 2017, after years of fighting against the terrorist group.

​​​​​​​​​​​​​​ISIS cells, however, continue to operate and carry out sporadic attacks in parts of northern, western and eastern Iraq, while Iraqi forces continue military and security operations against the group's remnants.