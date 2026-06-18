Maxime Prevot says he personally opposes Taliban envoys meeting in Brussels but is powerless to stop it because of Belgium’s obligations as host to EU institutions

Belgium can’t stop EU-hosted Taliban talks in Brussels, foreign minister says Maxime Prevot says he personally opposes Taliban envoys meeting in Brussels but is powerless to stop it because of Belgium’s obligations as host to EU institutions

Belgium’s foreign minister has said he opposes the EU’s plan to host Taliban envoys in Brussels but made clear that the country cannot prevent the visit because of its responsibilities as host to EU institutions.

Belgian news agency Belga reported that Foreign Minister Maxime Prevot was questioned on the issue Wednesday during a meeting of parliament’s foreign relations committee, after concerns were raised about visas for Taliban representatives.

He told lawmakers that he personally disapproves of inviting representatives of Taliban authorities and that formally recognizing the regime remains out of the question. At the same time, he said Belgium’s role as host to EU institutions leaves it little say over which foreign delegations European bodies invite to Brussels.

According to the report, Prevot confirmed Belgium received visa applications from the Afghan delegation and that security services completed the required checks. The delegation is expected in Brussels for European Commission-requested talks focused on the return of Afghan refugees to Afghanistan.