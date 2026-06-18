Kallas cites illegal Israeli settlements in public exchange with Israeli foreign minister EU foreign policy chief says illegal settlements in West Bank undermine prospects for two-state solution

Israeli foreign minister calls on Kallas to clarify reported remarks about Israel

European Union foreign policy chief Kaja Kallas and Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Sa’ar exchanged public messages on social media Thursday, with the discussion focusing on EU policy toward Israel and illegal Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank.

In a message addressed to Sa’ar, Kallas emphasized the importance of dialogue between the European Union and Israel despite political disagreements.

“Dear Gideon, as you know, the EU and Israel have a lot that binds us. I value our dialogue and engagement, and I’m open to continue in that spirit, respectfully and constructively,” she wrote.

Kallas said dialogue remained the foundation of diplomacy and stressed that the EU was committed to maintaining a constructive relationship with Israel.

Addressing efforts to resolve the Israeli-Palestinian conflict, she said a two-state solution remained the only viable path to achieving peace in the Middle East.

“The EU has condemned the illegal Israeli settlements in the West Bank that make it increasingly difficult to get to that goal. That is the EU position,” Kallas said.

Sa’ar responded publicly, saying Kallas had not denied or condemned statements attributed to her that had been published publicly.

“With all due respect, even in your remarks here you refrain from denying or condemning what has been attributed to you and published publicly. That speaks for itself,” he wrote.

The Israeli minister said remarks attributed to Kallas regarding “apartheid” did not, to the best of his knowledge, reflect the position of the European Union.

“The matter is simple: if you did indeed make these vile and defamatory statements, stand behind them. If you did not make them, deny it,” Sa’ar said.

He added that his position on the issue would remain unchanged until the matter was clarified.

The exchange comes amid persistent disagreements between the European Union and Israel over the expansion of Israeli settlements in the occupied West Bank and broader efforts to revive a political process based on a two-state solution.