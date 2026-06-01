Belgian prosecutors investigate Wise Europe over suspected money laundering Authorities examine possible breaches of financial crime regulations

Belgian authorities are investigating Wise Europe, the European subsidiary of UK-based payments company, over suspected money laundering involving more than €500 million (about $540 million) in transactions, according to Dutch-language newspaper HLN on Monday.

The Brussels Public Prosecutor’s Office opened a judicial investigation into the company in 2025, examining whether it may have failed to comply with anti-money laundering obligations.

Wise Europe, formerly known as TransferWise, is said to have been mentioned in “hundreds of criminal files” transmitted to Belgium through international legal assistance requests.

Authorities in around 30 European countries have flagged transactions or accounts associated with the company that may be linked to alleged offences, including online fraud, corruption, illegal gambling and drug trafficking.

These cases are handled in Belgium because Wise manages its European operations from Brussels following Brexit.

The investigation is reported to be close to completion, and Wise Europe could face criminal court proceedings or a settlement.

The London-based parent company said it takes the fight against financial crime “extremely seriously” and is cooperating with Belgian prosecutors.

A spokesperson said the high number of legal assistance requests reflects the company’s centralized operations in Belgium, where cross-border requests from across Europe are processed, unlike traditional banks that operate through local branches.