- BNP Paribas Fortis expects to hire fewer employees than those leaving its commercial operations

Belgian bank plans to replace 1,000 jobs with AI over 3 years - BNP Paribas Fortis expects to hire fewer employees than those leaving its commercial operations

Belgium's BNP Paribas Fortis plans to replace around 1,000 employees through artificial intelligence (AI) and digitalization over the next three years, according to the bank's chief executive officer.

CEO Michael Anseeuw said the bank expects to hire fewer employees than the number leaving its commercial operations in Belgium, as AI-driven tools increasingly take over routine customer interactions, Belga news agency reported on Monday.

Speaking about the bank's digital transformation strategy, Anseeuw cited a customer-service chatbot launched last year as an example of how technology is reshaping operations.

"Customers can already do a lot in the app, but sometimes they also want to speak with a banker. We can handle an increasingly large portion of those interactions via a bot," he said.

The bank receives a high volume of inquiries related to bank cards.

According to Anseeuw, BNP Paribas Fortis handled 8.6 million customer questions on the subject last year and aims to manage 7 million of those interactions through its chatbot by 2028.

"This way, we don't have to replace all the people leaving the call center," he said.

The bank reported that around 500 employees left the company last year, while only 330 new staff members were recruited.

"In the coming years, AI investments will also make it possible to replace only 75 to 80% of those leaving," Anseeuw said.