Belgian prison staff launch nationwide strike over overcrowding, violence

Prison staff across Belgium launched a nationwide strike Monday to protest overcrowding, rising violence, and heavy workloads in the country’s prison system, according to Belga News Agency.

The strike began at 6 am local time (0400GMT) after talks between trade unions and the office of Belgian Justice Minister Annelies Verlinden ended without agreement on measures to address overcrowding and prison conditions.

In a rare move, prison directors publicly supported the strike, describing the situation as “untenable.”

Mathilde Steenbergen, head of Belgium’s prison service, was expected to visit the strike picket at Lantin prison in support of staff.

Belgian prisons reportedly hold 13,733 inmates despite an official capacity of 11,064, while 754 prisoners are reportedly sleeping on mattresses on the floor.

Trade unions warned that staff shortages and violence inside prisons are worsening and could intensify during the summer holiday period.

Prison authorities said the number of serious incidents in prisons had doubled over the past year, while absences linked to workplace injuries caused by aggression increased by more than 30% over the past two years.

The situation has also drawn criticism from the European Committee for the Prevention of Torture, which warned last month that prison overcrowding in Europe risks leading to “inhuman and degrading treatment.”