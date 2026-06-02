Any deal with Washington must include halt to Israeli attacks, particularly on Lebanon, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf tells Lebanese counterpart in phone call

Iran’s parliament speaker warns talks with US could be halted if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue Any deal with Washington must include halt to Israeli attacks, particularly on Lebanon, Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf tells Lebanese counterpart in phone call

Iran’s Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned Monday that talks with the United States could be halted if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue, according to statements carried by Iran’s Fars News Agency.

Qalibaf made the remarks during a phone call with Lebanese Parliament Speaker and Amal Movement leader Nabih Berri, the news agency reported.

According to Fars, Qalibaf said Iran has seriously pursued efforts over the past two days to stop Israeli attacks, warning that if the “crimes” continue, Tehran would not only suspend the negotiation process but also “stand against” Israel.

He also said any agreement reached between Tehran and Washington would require an end to attacks across all fronts, especially in Lebanon.

Qalibaf added that Iran is determined to secure a ceasefire across Lebanon, particularly in the country’s south.

The Iranian speaker also described ties between Iran and Lebanon as “inseparable,” praising Hezbollah and the Amal Movement for what he described as defending Lebanon and the broader Muslim community.

For his part, Berri told Qalibaf that Lebanon “will never forget” Iran’s positive positions during the current sensitive stage, according to Fars.

Israel has continued its attacks on Lebanon despite the truce that took effect on April 17, which was subsequently extended for 45 days following indirect US-mediated talks.

According to Lebanon's Health Ministry, more than 3,400 people have been killed in attacks since March 2.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu recently ordered a deepening of the incursion, and the country's forces seized the strategic Beaufort Castle.