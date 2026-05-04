Austria expels 3 Russian embassy staff over espionage suspicions

Austria has expelled three staff members of the Russian Embassy in Vienna over suspected espionage activities, authorities said, amid growing concerns over intelligence operations linked to diplomatic premises.

The move follows an investigation into alleged surveillance infrastructure installed on rooftops of Russian diplomatic buildings in the Austrian capital, reportedly used to intercept satellite communications of international organizations, Austrian public broadcaster ORF reported on Sunday.

According to Austrian officials, the three individuals were suspected of engaging in intelligence activities related to these installations. Vienna had requested that their diplomatic immunity be lifted to allow legal proceedings, but Moscow did not respond within the specified deadline.

As a result, the three Russian nationals were declared persona non grata and have since left the country.

Austria’s Foreign Minister Beate Meinl-Reisinger said the government was taking a “decisive stance” against espionage, stressing that “it is unacceptable that diplomatic immunity is used to conduct espionage.”

The case comes amid heightened scrutiny of Russian activities in Vienna since the start of the war in Ukraine. Austrian intelligence services have warned that such operations risk damaging the country’s international reputation.

Austria has expelled a total of 14 Russian diplomatic staff since 2022, though around 220 personnel remain accredited across Russian missions in the country.