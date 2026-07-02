2 dead, dozens injured in Germany hospital fire

At least two people died and more than 30 were injured after a fire broke out in the roof structure of a hospital in the northern German town of Ludwigslust early Thursday, media reports cited police as saying.

According to information obtained by the BILD newspaper, there were 82 patients in the building at the time of the fire. The fire broke out in one section of the Helene-von-Bulow-Klinikum hospital.

The Nordkurier newspaper said the fire is believed to have started in the roof trusses of the radiology building, and that smoke quickly spread throughout the hospital building.

Precise information regarding the nature and severity of the injuries was not immediately available. Police said at least one person was undergoing resuscitation, and it was unclear whether this person was one of the deceased.

Dramatic footage from the scene showed patients being wheeled out of the hospital, some in beds and others in wheelchairs. Wearing their hospital gowns, they can be seen on the sidewalk or the lawn in front of the burning hospital. Smoke billowed through the complex.