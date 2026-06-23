Tu-160 strategic bombers carry out 16-hour patrol over neutral waters of Barents and Norwegian seas

Russian Tu-160 bombers patrol over Barents, Norwegian seas Tu-160 strategic bombers carry out 16-hour patrol over neutral waters of Barents and Norwegian seas

Russia's Defense Ministry said on Tuesday that Tu-160 strategic bombers of the Russian Aerospace Forces carried out a scheduled flight over neutral waters of the Barents and Norwegian seas.

The ministry said in a statement that the flight lasted about 16 hours without specifying the dates when it was conducted.

During the mission, the Tu-160 crews practiced aerial refueling, the ministry noted.

Fighter escort was provided by MiG-31 aircraft of the Russian Aerospace Forces. At certain stages of the route, the strategic bombers were also accompanied by fighter jets from foreign countries, it said.

The ministry emphasized that all flights by Russian Aerospace Forces aircraft are conducted in strict compliance with international rules governing the use of airspace.

Russia's long-range aviation regularly conducts flights over neutral waters of the Arctic, North Atlantic, Pacific Ocean, Baltic Sea, and Black Sea.