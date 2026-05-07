Defense Ministry says unilateral ceasefire to last until Sunday, calls on Ukrainian side to follow halt

Russia says Victory Day ceasefire in Ukraine to commence midnight Thursday Defense Ministry says unilateral ceasefire to last until Sunday, calls on Ukrainian side to follow halt

Moscow to ‘respond appropriately’ if Ukraine violates truce, attempts to strike populated areas and facilities in Russian regions

Russia said on Thursday that its unilateral ceasefire in Ukraine on the occasion of May 9 Victory Day celebrations will commence at midnight Thursday (2100GMT).

The Defense Ministry said in a statement that Moscow will observe the halt until Sunday, during which it will cease all front-line hostilities and airstrikes against “deployment sites and infrastructure facilities associated with the military-industrial complex and armed forces” of Ukraine.

“We call on the Ukrainian side to follow this example,” the statement said, warning that Russia will “respond appropriately” if its ceasefire is violated or attempts to strike populated areas and facilities in Russian regions.

It also reaffirmed that Russia will launch a “massive” missile strike on the center of Kyiv if Ukraine disrupts Victory Day celebrations in Moscow on Saturday.

“We once again warn Kyiv civilians and employees of foreign diplomatic missions of the need to leave the city promptly,” it added.

On Monday, Russia's Defense Ministry announced to implement the truce on May 8-9 for Victory Day celebrations, hoping Ukraine will follow suit.

