Executive Board says it no longer recommends any restrictions on participation of Belarusian athletes and teams

IOC lifts all restrictions on Belarusian athletes in international competitions Executive Board says it no longer recommends any restrictions on participation of Belarusian athletes and teams

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Thursday announced that it had lifted all restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes and teams in international competitions.

A press release by the IOC’s Executive Board said that it “no longer recommends any restrictions on the participation of Belarusian athletes, including teams, in competitions governed by International Federations and international sports event organizers.”

The statement said that the IOC must uphold its mission to “preserve a values-based and truly global sporting platform that provides hope to the world” amid the “current geopolitical context” and “growing global instability.”

“The IOC reaffirms that athletes’ participation in international competition should not be limited by the actions of their governments, including involvement in a war or conflict,” the statement said.

It added that the IOC recognizes the start of the qualification period for both the 2028 Summer Olympic Games in Los Angeles and the Dolomiti Valtellina 2028 Winter Youth Olympic Games this summer.

The statement also touched on the situation concerning Russian athletes, saying the case of the Russian Olympic Committee (ROC) is different from that of Belarus.

“The NOC (National Olympic Committee) of Belarus is in good standing and complies with the Olympic Charter. Whilst the ROC has held constructive exchanges with the IOC on its suspension, it remains suspended while the IOC Legal Affairs Commission continues to review the matter,” it said.

It also said that the IOC’s Executive Board noted with concern the “recent information that has led to the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) looking into the Russian anti-doping system.”

“The IOC EB (Executive Board) would therefore like to obtain a better understanding of this situation,” it said.

In late February 2022, the IOC recommended that Belarusian and Russian athletes be prevented from taking part in international competitions, just days after the start of the Ukraine war.

It later recommended in March 2023 that Belarusian and Russian athletes could enter international sports events as Individual Neutral Athletes, but also stated that athletes “who actively support the war cannot compete.”

The IOC statement said that Belarusian athletes, since the 2023 recommendations, have “participated as Individual Neutral Athletes in numerous international sporting events, as well as the Paris 2024 Olympic Games and the Milano Cortina 2026 Olympic Winter Games, without any incident on or off the field of play.”