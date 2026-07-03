Defense Ministry says village of Oleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk region went under Russia’s control

Russia says it captured another settlement in eastern Ukraine Defense Ministry says village of Oleksandrivka in Dnipropetrovsk region went under Russia’s control

Russia claimed on Friday that its troops captured another Ukrainian settlement.

In a statement on Telegram, the Russian Defense Ministry said the village of Oleksandrivka in Ukraine’s eastern Dnipropetrovsk region went under Moscow’s control.

A total of 11 settlements were captured by Russian troops during the last week, the ministry added.

Ukrainian authorities have not yet commented on the latest claims, while independent verification remains difficult due to the ongoing conflict.