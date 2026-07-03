In Kyiv, death toll from earlier attack rises to 30 as 3 more bodies recovered

Russia, Ukraine accuse each other of overnight drone strikes that killed at least 6, injured 22 In Kyiv, death toll from earlier attack rises to 30 as 3 more bodies recovered

Russia and Ukraine on Friday accused each other of overnight strikes that killed at least six people and injured 22 others on both sides.

Russia’s Defense Ministry claimed its forces shot down 179 drones overnight across the country, in annexed Crimea, and over the Azov and Black seas.

In Russia’s Bryansk region, one person was killed and two others injured following a “suicide drone” attack, regional Gov. Yegor Kovalchuk said on Russian social media company Max.

Belgorod Gov. Aleksandr Shuvaev said one person was killed and another injured as a result of a missile attack on the region.

He said the attack also damaged energy infrastructure, causing power and water outages in several municipalities.

“Power companies are working diligently to address the damage quickly; water and power will be restored by the end of the day,” he wrote on Max.

Separately, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed on Telegram that Moscow launched 105 drones and two guided missiles, with 82 drones and one missile intercepted.

In Ukraine’s Sumy region, four people were killed, and three others were injured following a Russian drone strike on an apartment building, regional Gov. Oleh Hryhorov said on Telegram.

Ten people were also injured in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region in the overnight strikes, Governor Oleksandr Hanzha said on Telegram, adding that the attack damaged civilian infrastructure and several vehicles.

In Ukraine's Kharkiv region, six people were injured, including three children, Ukraine’s State Emergency Service said on Telegram.

Death toll rises in Kyiv

Meanwhile, in Kyiv, the death toll from an earlier attack rose to 30, according to Ukraine’s State Emergency Service.

“Three more bodies have been recovered,” said the agency on US social media company Facebook.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said 10 people remain missing as emergency and rescue operations continue. He underlined that nearly 100 people were injured, including children.

Zelenskyy stressed the need for reliable protection of Ukraine’s skies, urging partners for support.

“Every day and every night, the Russians strike ordinary civilian infrastructure, and terror is the only argument they have left for not stopping the war,” he said.

Ukraine on Thursday claimed that Moscow launched 74 missiles and 496 drones overnight, with Kyiv as the main target. It said 25 ballistic missiles and 12 attack drones struck targets at 33 locations, while falling debris was reported at 18 locations.

In response, the Russian Defense Ministry said its forces used long-range precision weapons launched from the air, sea and land, as well as drones, to strike defense industry enterprises and fuel and energy facilities in Kyiv and the surrounding region.

Independent verification of the claims remain difficult due to ongoing war.