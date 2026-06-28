Pysantsi in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia region under Russian forces control, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claims to have captured 2 more settlements in Ukraine Pysantsi in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoselivka in Zaporizhzhia region under Russian forces control, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Sunday that its forces have captured two settlements in southeastern Ukraine and destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 fighter jets over the past 24 hours.

According to a Defense Ministry statement, units of Russia's Vostok (East) military group of forces have taken control of the settlements of Pysantsi in Ukraine's Dnipropetrovsk region and Novoselivka in the Zaporizhzhia region.

The ministry also said Russian tactical aviation, drones, missile forces, and artillery have destroyed two Ukrainian MiG-29 aircraft at an airfield.

Russian forces also struck storage sites for Ukrainian sea drones, a warehouse containing components for the vessels, and fuel and energy infrastructure facilities used by the Ukrainian military, it added.

Ukraine has not yet immediately commented on Russia's claims, while independent verification is challenging due to the ongoing conflict.