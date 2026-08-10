34% of Italian sea, lake water samples exceed legal pollution limits: Report

More than one-third of sea and lake water samples collected across Italy exceeded legal pollution limits, according to a recent report by an Italian environmental group.

"In Italy, even this summer, seas and lakes are increasingly under strain and vulnerable," said an assessment by Goletta Verde and Goletta dei Laghi 2026, two annual summer campaigns run by environmental group Legambiente to monitor the country's seas and lake basins.

The assessment found that 34% of the 391 samples collected from marine and lake waters across 19 regions exceeded legal pollution limits, accounting for more than one in three samples.

"Unfortunately, the overall figure is in line with last year and shows no improvement. The trend is also negative for lakes, where the 34% recorded in 2026 is the worst result of the past seven years (2020–2026)," it said.

The assessment noted that inadequate wastewater treatment is among the main factors affecting the health of sea and lake basins.

It also found that 54% of the 188 samples taken from river mouths were polluted or heavily polluted.

"Even in areas far from river mouths or discharge points, water quality is not at its best: 15% of samples taken directly from the sea or lake waters exceeded legal limits, with 5% classified as polluted and 10% as heavily polluted," the assessment added.

The report also raised concern over the lack of information signs at river mouths, saying 70% of those monitored had no signs prohibiting swimming.

