Russia's Medvedev accuses Armenian authorities of launching 'new round of repression' of opposition Medvedev also alleges Western interference in Armenia's recent parliamentary election

Russian Security Council Deputy Chairman and United Russia party leader Dmitry Medvedev on Sunday criticized Armenian authorities' request to strip Prosperous Armenia party leader Gagik Tsarukyan of his parliamentary immunity.

In a statement released by the party's press service, Medvedev said that Armenia's leadership has launched a "new round of repression" against opposition figures it finds inconvenient.

"We view this step as a new round of repression against opposition representatives who are inconvenient for the ruling elite," he said.

Medvedev also alleged that administrative resources had been widely used during Armenia's recent parliamentary election and accused Western countries of remaining silent over pressure on the opposition.

"All of this is happening amid complete silence from Western countries, whose interference in the election campaign has been unprecedented. In the spirit of their favorite neocolonial practices, they have literally put Armenia's state apparatus on manual control," he said.

"Such attacks, along with the large-scale use of administrative resources, have become a hallmark of the recent elections in the republic, which fundamentally contradicts the authorities' assurances of their commitment to 'protecting democratic principles,'" he argued.

Medvedev questioned the presence of the head of the EU diplomatic mission at the Central Election Commission on election day.

"He was probably monitoring the 'democratic' nature of the procedures. Or perhaps he was personally instructing how to process voter ballots in order to deny Prosperous Armenia the chance to enter parliament, contrary to the will of a significant portion of the country's citizens," he said.

The official said the West viewed Armenia solely as "a tool in its struggle against Russia" and is interested in clearing the political field of all forces that advocate healthy relations between Moscow and Yerevan.

A rupture of established ties with Russia would entail inevitable severe consequences for ordinary Armenian citizens, Medvedev warned.

"The inevitable severe consequences for ordinary citizens from severing ties that have been built over decades are of absolutely no interest to the EU," he said.

Medvedev emphasized that Moscow will judge the true intentions of Yerevan's leadership by its actions.