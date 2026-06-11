Forces capture village of Rozkishne in Donetsk region, Okhrimivka in Kharkiv, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claims control of 2 settlements in eastern, northeastern Ukraine Forces capture village of Rozkishne in Donetsk region, Okhrimivka in Kharkiv, according to Defense Ministry

Russia claimed on Thursday that it took control of two more settlements in eastern and northeastern Ukraine.

The Defense Ministry in a statement said forces captured the village of Rozkishne, about 9 kilometers (5.6 miles) west of the frontline city of Kostiantynivka, in the Donetsk region.

Forces, the ministry added, also took control of the village of Okhrimivka, about 3 kilometers (1.8 miles) from the Ukraine border in the Kharkiv region.

Earlier, Ukraine’s General Staff claimed Russian forces launched four assaults against its positions near three settlements in the South Slobozhansk front, including Okhrimivka.

Ukrainian authorities, however, have yet to comment on the latest Russian recent claims, and independent verification is difficult due to the ongoing war.