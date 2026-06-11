'We call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint,’ says Kremlin spokesman, renewing call for return to negotiations

Russia says recent Mideast tensions threaten global economy as a whole 'We call on all parties to this conflict to exercise restraint,’ says Kremlin spokesman, renewing call for return to negotiations

Russia said on Thursday that renewed tensions in the Middle East over the latest US and Iranian strikes threaten the global economy as a whole, reiterating the call to return to negotiations.

“The latest round of escalating tensions is fraught with new, additional negative consequences for the situation in the region and the international economy as a whole,” Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters at a press briefing.

Urging all parties to exercise restraint, Peskov called for a return to talks.

An exchange of attacks between the US and Iran continued for a second consecutive day, with US President Donald Trump warning that Washington would launch additional strikes unless Tehran immediately accepts a peace deal.

In a statement, the US Central Command said American forces struck multiple military targets in Iran from late Wednesday into early Thursday, describing the attacks as an act of "self-defense" following the downing of a US helicopter in the Strait of Hormuz.

Trump earlier said Iran had taken too long to negotiate a deal, and would have to pay a price.

Talks since the April ceasefire, which was mediated by Pakistan, have focused on permanently ending the war that began on Feb. 28, unblocking the Strait of Hormuz, the closure of which has throttled oil and gas exports, and reaching a consensus on the status of Iran’s nuclear program.

On Wednesday, the Russian Foreign Ministry said it is “extremely concerned” about the heightened tensions, calling on all sides to exercise restraint and immediately cease strikes.