Navalny's mother, his supporters lay flowers at gravesite of opposition figure, who died in Arctic penal colony in February 2024

Monument unveiled at Alexey Navalny's grave in Moscow Navalny's mother, his supporters lay flowers at gravesite of opposition figure, who died in Arctic penal colony in February 2024

A monument to Russian opposition politician Alexey Navalny was unveiled at his gravesite in Moscow on Saturday.

The monument had been installed on July 1, and on Saturday the first visitors, including his mother Lyudmila, came to lay flowers and leave notes at the grave at Borisovskoye Cemetery.

Navalny died in an Arctic penal colony in February 2024 while serving a prison sentence for extremism and other charges.

During his imprisonment, he staged several hunger strikes to protest prison conditions and disciplinary measures, and his lawyers and supporters repeatedly expressed concern about his deteriorating health.

Russia's prison service said he died after collapsing following a walk, and the official cause of death was later listed as natural causes. His supporters have disputed the official findings.

