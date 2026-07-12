Mamelodi Sundowns player featured in all 3 group-stage matches at 2026 FIFA World Cup; cause of death under investigation

South Africa World Cup midfielder Jayden Adams dead at 25 Mamelodi Sundowns player featured in all 3 group-stage matches at 2026 FIFA World Cup; cause of death under investigation

South Africa international midfielder Jayden Adams, who represented his country at this year’s FIFA World Cup, has died at the age of 25, the Confederation of African Football announced Saturday.

Adams, who most recently played for South African club Mamelodi Sundowns, appeared in all three of his national team’s group-stage matches last month in the tournament, which is ongoing.

South Africa advanced to the knockout stage for the first time in its history before being eliminated on June 28 by co-host Canada in the round of 32.

South African police said an investigation had been opened after the body of a 25-year-old man found at a house in Schotschekloof, central Cape Town, on Saturday morning. The cause of death has not been confirmed.

South Africa’s Sports, Arts and Culture Minister Gayton McKenzie urged the public and media to avoid speculation while Adams’ family and club await official information.

“South African football has lost one of its brightest young talents,” McKenzie said, offering condolences to Adams’ family, teammates, and supporters.

Adams made his senior international debut in 2022 and was also part of the South Africa squad that reached the semifinals of the 2023 Africa Cup of Nations.

He began his professional career at Stellenbosch FC before joining Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, winning domestic league and African Champions League titles with the club.

Gianni Infantino, FIFA’s president, also expressed condolences, saying Adams would be “sorely missed” by the global football community.

