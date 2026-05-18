Kyrgyzstan seeks non-permanent UN Security Council seat

Kyrgyz President Sadyr Zhaparov on Monday called on world leaders to elect Kyrgyzstan as a nonpermanent member of the UN Security Council in elections scheduled for June 3.

He underlined that continued imbalance in the composition of the council, particularly the insufficient participation of small, developing and landlocked countries, undermines the resilience of the entire architecture of collective security, according to a statement by the Foreign Ministry.

He said expanding the genuine representation of different groups of states in UN’s key organ “is not a matter of political choice, but an objective necessity.”

“The election of Kyrgyzstan would be evidence of the international community’s political will to restore historical justice and to ensure equal rights for all countries to be elected to the leading organ of the United Nations,” he said

Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan, would work to enhance the effectiveness and transparency of the Security Council and make a meaningful contribution to collective international efforts to address global challenges and threats.

He emphasized that Kyrgyzstan is not bound by bloc commitments and is not involved in confrontational geopolitical alignments.

“This enables us, within the framework of the Security Council, to uphold a balanced, independent and pragmatic position aimed at reducing polarization and restoring functional dialogue,” he said.

Zhaparov said Kyrgyzstan would also advocate pragmatic, depoliticized and sustainable solutions, adding that the country’s priorities would include strengthening preventive diplomacy, developing mediation mechanisms, promoting nuclear nonproliferation and disarmament, and institutionalizing the link between climate and security.