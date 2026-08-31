'As of this morning, we still have 17,000 customers, or rather objects, where electricity supply has not been restored,' electricity distribution operator says

Thousands without power a week after severe storm hit Lithuania 'As of this morning, we still have 17,000 customers, or rather objects, where electricity supply has not been restored,' electricity distribution operator says

About 17,000 customers remained without power on Monday, a week after a severe storm swept Lithuania, according to broadcaster LRT.

"As of this morning, we still have 17,000 customers, or rather objects, where electricity supply has not been restored,” said the head of the national electricity distribution operator.

ESO chief Renaldas Radvila reaffirmed that the total number stood at 17,000, although some of the objects consume very little or no electricity.

The operator restored electricity to around 90% of affected customers after the storm on Aug. 22 left more than 268,000 customers without power at its peak.

ESO reportedly initially expected to repair all outages by Saturday, but full restoration is now not expected until Sept. 3.

The severe storm also killed one person and injured four others.

The Lithuanian government declared a nationwide emergency Wednesday due to the storm and the extensive damage it caused.