'The Scottish Government has already shown that it can act when it chooses to ... Palestinians deserve no less,’ says Patrick Harvie

Scottish government urged to fully implement sanctions against Israel 'The Scottish Government has already shown that it can act when it chooses to ... Palestinians deserve no less,’ says Patrick Harvie

The Scottish Greens have called on Scotland’s first minister to fully implement boycott and sanctions measures against Israel in his upcoming Programme for Government, according to media reports on Monday.

“The Programme for Government must be the moment that changes. We need clear commitments and a plan to end Scotland’s complicity in the systemic abuse of Palestinians,” Scottish Greens MSP Patrick Harvie was quoted by Scottish daily The National as saying.

The call comes after the Scottish Greens repeatedly urged First Minister John Swinney to end contracts with companies identified by UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk as being involved in Israeli settlement activity in the occupied West Bank.

The Greens are also calling for local authorities to be given greater powers to support the Palestinian-led Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement by repealing a Margaret Thatcher-era UK law that prevents procurement decisions from being based on geographical origin.

Harvie said the Scottish government had failed to turn its words into action, arguing that in most respects it had done the bare minimum and provided “little evidence of meaningful change” on the issue.

“If a company is profiting from apartheid and genocide, the Scottish Government must use every power it has to ensure it is not also profiting from public money here in Scotland,” he said.

Recalling that ministers issued guidance to Scottish businesses following the start of Russia’s war on Ukraine, Harvie said the government had made clear that the private sector had a responsibility to respond.

“The Scottish Government has already shown that it can act when it chooses to ... Palestinians deserve no less,” he said.

“We cannot have a boycott in name only. Parliament did not vote for empty gestures. One year on, the Scottish Government needs to deliver,” Harvie added.

Meanwhile, a Scottish government spokesperson said: “As one of the first governments to call for a ceasefire, the Scottish Government has been a clear and consistent advocate for peace, justice and human rights in Gaza.”

The spokesperson added that the government had taken the “most direct and effective action” available within its powers to press for an immediate and lasting resolution and an end to the suffering of the Palestinian people.