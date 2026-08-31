Students to learn how to verify sources, recognize manipulation techniques

Poland launches media literacy program to help students spot fake news, AI deepfakes Students to learn how to verify sources, recognize manipulation techniques

Poland will launch a nationwide media literacy program to help students identify fake news, manipulation and AI-generated deepfakes, broadcaster TVP World reported Monday.

The program, funded mainly by the Culture Ministry, aims to teach students aged 10 to 19 how to verify sources and recognize techniques used to manipulate media narratives.

The initiative will launch on Sept. 17 and run through 2028, with its total cost estimated at €3 million ($3.4 million).

“Checking sources, recognizing manipulation, understanding context and consciously engaging with media are becoming essential skills for functioning in today’s world,” Culture Minister Marta Cienkowska reportedly told Polish state news agency PAP.

Planned activities include lectures and film screenings on misinformation, as well as practical workshops on media manipulation.

Students will also learn about the history of propaganda and censorship in Polish cinema.

