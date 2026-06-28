40.5C recorded in western border town of Slubice, surpassing the previous officially recognized record of 40.2C set in Proszkow, near Opole, in July 1921

Poland records highest temperature, breaking 105-year-old record 40.5C recorded in western border town of Slubice, surpassing the previous officially recognized record of 40.2C set in Proszkow, near Opole, in July 1921

Poland on Sunday recorded its highest temperature since records began, with the mercury reaching 40.5 degrees Celsius (104.9 degrees Fahrenheit) in the western border town of Slubice, surpassing the previous national record of 40.2C that had stood since 1921.

Preliminary data also showed 40.3C in Torun, according to the state meteorological agency, IMGW.

IMGW spokeswoman Agnieszka Prasek said in a statement that operational data indicated the long-standing record has been broken, though the readings will be verified further.

Poland's previous officially recognized record of 40.2C was set in Proszkow, near Opole, in southwestern Poland, in July 1921.

Sunday's reading also exceeded the country's previous June record of 38.9C, which had been set only a day earlier in Slubice as the heat wave intensified.

The government issued nationwide safety alerts urging residents to avoid prolonged exposure to the sun, drink plenty of water and limit strenuous physical activity.

Cities, including Warsaw, activated public misting stations and water curtains, while emergency services remained on heightened alert over the risks of heatstroke, dehydration and forest fires.

Meteorologists warned that severe thunderstorms could follow the extreme heat as cooler air moved into the country early next week, raising the risk of heavy rainfall, damaging winds and local flooding after several days of exceptionally high temperatures.