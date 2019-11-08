Türkçe English BHS Pусский Français العربية Kurdî کوردی Shqip فارسی македонски Bahasa Indonesia Español
World, Environment

'Climate strike' named 2019 word of year

Lexicographers observe usage of climate strike increased four-fold since 2013

Burak Bir   | 08.11.2019
ANKARA 

"Climate strike" was declared the Word of the Year for 2019 by the Scotland-based Collins dictionary.

"'Climate strike', a form of protest that took off just over one year ago with the actions of Swedish schoolgirl Greta Thunberg and which has grown to become a worldwide movement, has been named Collins' Word of the Year 2019," the dictionary announced on its website.

Climate strikes have become so frequent in large parts of the world that its usage increased hundredfold in 2019, said the dictionary.

Its lexicographers observed that the word recorded a four-fold increase over the last six years such as with stories and images.

Climate strike is defined in Collins dictionary as "a form of protest in which people absent themselves from education or work in order to join demonstrations demanding action to counter climate change."

Sixteen-year-old climate activist Thunberg, was first known for her "skolstrejk för klimatet", or school strike for climate, protests in August 2018 outside the Swedish parliament.

Thunberg's "Fridays for Future" protests, which began in her native country Sweden but since have become a global phenomenon, has sought to bring world governments into full compliance with the Paris Climate Accord.

More than 6,100 events were held in 185 countries -- with the support of 73 trade unions, 820 civil society organizations, 3,000 companies and 8,500 websites -- on the Global Climate Strike on Sept. 20, which was recorded as the biggest-ever climate mobilization with the participation of 7.6 million people.

