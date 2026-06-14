Parliament speaker says continuation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon reflect Washington's inability to fulfill its commitments

Iran threatens to halt US negotiations if Israeli attacks continue in Lebanon Parliament speaker says continuation of Israeli attacks on Lebanon reflect Washington's inability to fulfill its commitments

Iranian parliament speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned on Sunday that negotiations for a peace deal with the US could be halted if Israeli attacks on Lebanon continue.

In a post on US social media company X, Qalibaf explained that the ongoing Israeli attacks on Lebanon reflect the US' inability to fulfill its commitments.

"The Zionist attacks on the southern suburbs of Beirut once again demonstrate the United States' lack of will or ability to fulfill its commitments," he added.

The Israeli attacks on Lebanon "will not go unanswered," Gen. Mohammad Jafar Asadi, deputy inspector brigadier general at Khatam al-Anbiya Central Headquarters of the Iranian Armed Forces, said in a statement, according to Fars News Agency.

Asadi added that the Israeli attacks targeting the southern suburbs of Beirut “will not go unanswered.”

Meanwhile, an informed Iranian source ruled out the possibility of concluding any agreement or signing a memorandum of understanding with the US on Sunday, as announced by President Donald Trump, confirming that indirect communication took place between Tehran and Washington via Doha prior to the Israeli attack on Beirut.

The Fars News Agency quoted a source close to the Iranian negotiating team on Sunday as saying that “even if the US administration were to agree to all of Iran's conditions and demands outlined in the draft agreement, the signing of the agreement would not occur according to the timeline announced by Trump.”

The source revealed that “Tehran had submitted specific details regarding the joint memorandum of understanding to the US side through a Qatari delegation prior to the attack on Beirut's southern suburbs, specifying its expectations and demands for progress on this issue.”

At least three people were killed and 15 others injured when the Israeli army launched airstrikes on the southern suburbs of the Lebanese capital Beirut on Sunday despite an ongoing ceasefire, state news agency NNA reported.

The Israeli army has continued a bombing campaign on Lebanon since March 2 and occupied several towns in the country’s south.

The attacks have killed over 3,700 people, wounded nearly 11,500, and displaced over 1.5 million since March 2, according to Lebanese officials.

After the Israeli strike in Beirut on Sunday, Trump said the attack "should not have happened ... when we are so close" to the deal. He urged both Israel and Hezbollah to "stand down," and hoped for a “long and beautiful peace.”

Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, whose country has been mediating between the US and Iran, also said on Saturday that the deal could be finalized in the next 24 hours.

While Iran has called for ending the war on all fronts including Lebanon, release of its frozen assets and end of US blockade of its ports; the US is demanding that Tehran halt its nuclear program and fully reopen the Strait of Hormuz.