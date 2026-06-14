Armenian election commission confirms victory for Pashinyan’s party

Armenia's Central Election Commission on Sunday announced the final results of the June 7 parliamentary elections, confirming victory for the Civil Contract party led by Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan, state news agency Armenpress reported.

According to the results, Civil Contract won 49.74% of the vote, while the Strong Armenia party, led by billionaire Samvel Karapetyan, received 23.27%. The Armenia Alliance of former President Robert Kocharyan garnered 9.9%.

Nearly 1.47 million of Armenia's approximately 2.5 million eligible voters cast ballots at 2,005 polling stations nationwide, resulting in turnout of about 59%.

Sixteen political parties and two political alliances participated in the election.

