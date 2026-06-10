Energy prices up 23.5% in May on yearly basis in US

US inflation hits 3-year high, at 4.2% Energy prices up 23.5% in May on yearly basis in US

The annual inflation rate in the US hit its highest rate since April 2023, reaching 4.2% in May, official figures from the Bureau of Labor Statistics showed on Wednesday.

The country saw the third consecutive increase in annual inflation, while the rate was up from 3.8% in April 2026.

Among sub-indexes, energy posted the highest increase with 23.5% hike, while food inflation was at 3.1%.

Monthly inflation rate was at 0.5% in the country in May, down from 0.6%.