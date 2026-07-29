Türkiye's BIST 100 index down at midweek close

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday at 13,501.55 points, down 1.36% from the previous close.

Starting the third transaction day of the week at 13,692.31 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index fell 186.31 points from the previous close.

The index's lowest value during the day was 13,449.02, while the high was 13,721.90.

The total market value of BIST 100 was around 13.06 trillion Turkish liras ($276.2 billion), with a daily trading volume of 173.5 billion Turkish liras.

During the day, 85 stocks on the index fell and 15 rose, compared to the previous close.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,009.15, while Brent crude oil futures sold for around $90.70 per barrel as of 7.20 pm local time (1620GMT).

The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 47.3980, the euro/lira 53.9765, while the British pound traded at 63.0085 liras.