US president raises alarm about energy markets as Israeli leader advocates for sustained naval blockade, Axios reports

Trump expresses concern about Iran war's economic fallout in meeting with Netanyahu: Report US president raises alarm about energy markets as Israeli leader advocates for sustained naval blockade, Axios reports

US President Donald Trump expressed concern about the severe repercussions of the Middle East war on global financial systems during his meeting with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in the Oval Office, Axios reported Wednesday.

The US president, according to an Israeli official speaking to the news wire, reportedly emphasized that hostilities and high energy prices threaten international trade.

Netanyahu responded by asserting that Tehran is using its influence over the Strait of Hormuz as its final remaining lever to extract concessions from Washington.

Although the prime minister acknowledged the US president’s fears of a worldwide economic downturn, he urged a continued maritime blockade to intensify the financial squeeze on Tehran, according to the report.

The visit occurred amid public friction between the two leaders. Trump recently criticized the prime minister for publicly voicing concerns about Iran’s nuclear facilities instead of discussing them privately. He also dismissed Netanyahu’s opposition to US fighter jet sales to Türkiye, asserting that no one would dictate American arms exports.

Despite the disagreements, Trump said Monday that the two are “pretty close” on the Iranian issue, while acknowledging a “little difference” in their approaches.