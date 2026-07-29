ICC Shipping says blast occurred during cargo discharge operations at LNG terminal; no comment yet from Egyptian authorities

Explosion hits US-operated LNG storage facility at Egypt’s Damietta Port: Ambrey ICC Shipping says blast occurred during cargo discharge operations at LNG terminal; no comment yet from Egyptian authorities

An explosion hit a US-owned and operated, Marshall Islands-flagged floating liquefied natural gas (LNG) storage facility at Egypt’s Damietta Port, maritime risk firm Ambrey reported Wednesday evening.

Ambrey identified the vessel as a floating LNG storage facility, but did not immediately provide further details on the cause of the explosion, casualties or damage.

In a separate advisory, ICC Shipping reported that an explosion occurred at Damietta Port’s LNG terminal during cargo discharge operations.

According to the advisory, local authorities responded promptly and brought the situation under control.

The vessels involved were safely relocated outside the port area, it said.

Port operations are expected to resume overnight at other berths and terminals, ICC Shipping said.

Neither Ambrey nor ICC Shipping identified the cause of the explosion.

Egyptian authorities have not immediately commented on the incident.