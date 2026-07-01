The Turkish benchmark stock index closed Wednesday at 14,350.60 points, rising 1.62% from the previous close.

After starting the day at 14,110.46, the BIST 100 index climbed 228.77 points from its close on Tuesday.

The lowest point for the index was 14,031.72, while the daily high 14,395.02.

During the day, 59 indexes gained in value while 36 closed with losses.

The daily transaction volume reached 193.5 billion Turkish liras ($4.14 billion), while the overall value of the index was 14.2 trillion liras ($304.96 billion).

The USD/TRY exchange rate was 46.6675 as of 7.20 pm local time (1620GMT), the euro/lira exchange rate stood at 53.1725, and the British pound traded at 62.0380.

The price of an ounce of gold was $4,084.10, while the barrel price of Brent crude oil futures was $71.30.