Türkiye's BIST 100 hits historical high at midweek's close

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended Wednesday at 14,917.43 points, up 2.91% day-by-day, hitting historical high close.

After starting the day at 14,677.26 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index earned 421.66 points from Tuesday's close.



The lowest value of the index was 14,625.69, while the daily high was 15,043.57.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 14.5 trillion Turkish liras ($321.9 billion), with a trading volume of 304 billion liras ($6.72 billion).



A total of 83 stocks on the index rose and 15 dropped, compared to the previous close.



Gold was $4,692.8 per ounce, while Brent crude oil sold for $102.2 per barrel as of 6.55 pm local time (1555GMT).



The US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 45.2125, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.1885, and the British pound traded for 61.5250 liras.

