Türkiye's BIST 100 flat at Monday's close Borsa Istanbul falls around 5 points

Türkiye's benchmark stock index ended the day at 14,729.65 points on Monday, down slightly by 0.03%.

After starting the week at 14,791.28 points, Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 index lost 4.85 points from Friday's close.

The lowest value of the index was 14,697.76, while the daily high was 14,871.49.

The market value of the BIST 100 was around 14.4 trillion Turkish liras ($311.3 billion), with a trading volume of 147 billion liras ($3.15 billion).

A total of 47 stocks on the index rose and 50 dropped, compared to the previous close.

Gold was $4,183.50 per ounce, and Brent crude futures traded for $77.8 as of 1625GMT.

While the US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate was 46.4610, the euro/Turkish lira exchange rate was 53.1320, and the British pound traded for 61.5625 liras.