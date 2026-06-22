‘There is roughly an equal amount still afloat in Iran,’ ship-tracking platform says

Iran exports 36M barrels of oil since US-Iran agreement announced ‘There is roughly an equal amount still afloat in Iran,’ ship-tracking platform says

Iran has exported 36 million barrels of crude oil since a memorandum of understanding with the US was announced, according to ship-tracking platform TankerTrackers.

"Iran has exported 36 million barrels of crude oil since 2026-06-15. There is roughly an equal amount still afloat in Iran," it wrote on the US social media company X.

On June 14, Iran and the US announced they had reached a 14-point understanding through Pakistani mediation, aimed at ending the war and resolving disputes through dialogue and negotiations.

The memorandum entered into force on June 18 after being electronically signed by Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian and US President Donald Trump.

Its provisions include ending hostilities on all fronts, including in Lebanon, reopening the Strait of Hormuz and lifting the US naval blockade imposed on Iran.