Foreign Ministry says 2 Turkish nationals were wounded and urges steps to reduce tensions in Black Sea

Türkiye monitors condition of sailors injured in drone attack off Ukraine Foreign Ministry says 2 Turkish nationals were wounded and urges steps to reduce tensions in Black Sea

​​​​​​​Türkiye on Monday said it is closely monitoring the condition of two Turkish crew members who were injured after a Turkish-owned, Panama-flagged cargo ship came under a drone attack off Ukraine's Chornomorsk port.

In a written statement, the Foreign Ministry said it had learned that the two Turkish nationals serving aboard the vessel were wounded in the attack.

"The condition of our citizens is being closely monitored by our Embassy in Kyiv and our Consulate General in Odesa," the statement said.

The ministry also said Türkiye had conveyed its concerns to both Russia and Ukraine over attacks in the Black Sea that threaten Turkish interests and regional security amid the escalating war.

It stressed that ensuring the safety of navigation for civilian vessels in the Black Sea remains one of Türkiye's top priorities and called on all relevant parties to take steps to reduce tensions in the region.